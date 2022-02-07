



United States, Britain, Canada and Australia have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics





After India decided its Chargé d' Affaires (Cd’A) will not be attending the Winter Olympics after a PLA soldier who fought in Galwan Valley was made the torchbearer, the US State Department said it had earlier voiced concerns over Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.





On the military build-up along Ukraine's border, the State Department added that the US is in touch with India while adding that the Russian invasion of Ukraine "would have implications for the security environment well beyond the neighbourhood whether it is China or India".





China recently released pictures of a PLA soldier Qi Fabao being made the torchbearer which India's external affairs ministry said was "regrettable" while asserting that China was seeking to "politicise" the Olympic Games.





India and Chinese troops had clashed at Galwan Valley in June 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed including 4 PLA troops, however, reports claimed the number of casualties in the PLA was much higher.





China had declared in February last year that it would de-escalate along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), however, Indian army reports said troops continue to be stationed at key points and the PLA has built new fortifications and roads along the border.





Meanwhile, several hundred Tibetans gathered at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Geneva ahead of the games in China calling for a boycott of the Winter Olympics. There were also protests in Los Angeles and San Francis. The protesters labelled it as "genocide Games".





