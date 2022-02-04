



Myanmar’s Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung has confirmed that his country handed over 5 Indian insurgents to the Indian government in December 2021 even as he reaffirmed that his country will “never allow any insurgent to use its own soil to engage in any hostile activities against” India.





Aung, in a rare interview said, “Myanmar and India have been enjoying traditionally close friendship and amity based on mutual respect”.





He said that cooperation in the security and defence sector of both countries has strengthened over the years. Myanmar has reaffirmed our firm commitment in respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of India. “Myanmar has clearly reiterated that it will never allow any insurgent and negative element to use its own soil to engage in any hostile activities against its neighbouring country, India,” he asserted.





The Ambassador said that Myanmar and India were on the same page, as both agree that terrorism constitutes a significant threat to peace and stability in the region and should be confronted in all its forms and manifestations.





He also said that the Myanmar Armed Forces handed over a group of 22 Indian insurgents to the Government of India on May 15, 2020, as well as five Indian insurgents to the on December 15, 2021. They were linked to insurgent groups in Manipur– United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro), Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) and the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA), the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB-S) 5 and the Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO). “This reflected the deepening ties between the two armed forces of Myanmar and India,” he added.







