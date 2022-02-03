



Washington: The United States has said that it "would not endorse" Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the foreign policies of the BJP-led government, which the Congress leader alleged had brought "China and Pakistan together."





Responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi suggesting that China and Pakistan are closer due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a press briefing said, "I will leave it to the Pakistanis and the PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly would not - would not endorse those remarks."





Asked about Pakistan working closely with China, the spokesperson said that countries are not required to choose between the US and China, adding that American partnership conveys a series of advantages.





"We've made the point all along that it is not a requirement for any country around the world to choose between the United States and China. It is our intention to provide choices to countries when it comes to what the relationship with the United States looks like. And we think the partnership with the United States conveys a series of advantages that countries typically would not find when it comes to the sorts of partnerships that - "partnerships" may be the wrong term; the sorts of relationships that the PRC has sought to - has sought to have around the world," said Price.





He, however, reiterated that "Pakistan is a strategic partner of the United States".





"We have an important relationship with the government in Islamabad, and it's a relationship that we value across a number of fronts," added the spokesperson.





On February 2, Rahul Gandhi while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha claimed that Prime Minister Modi brought Pakistan and China together and called it the "single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India".





"The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together," he said.





"Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," he added.







