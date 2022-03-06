



The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday voted strongly in favour of a resolution condemning alleged human rights violations in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression and setting up an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate them.





The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour including Nepal, two against (Russia and Eritrea), and 13 abstentions, including India, China, and Pakistan.





"The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the UNHRC said in a tweet.





Nepal has so far taken a strong and clear position against Russia on multiple occasions.





Nepal had earlier voted in favour of a UN resolution on the Ukraine crisis at a rare United Nations General Assembly.





The resolution “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine in violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter”.





It also demands that the “Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and to refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any Member State”.





Amrit Rai, Nepal’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said Nepal opposes any threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and political independence of any sovereign country.





“Nepal is deeply concerned with the deaths and human sufferings in Ukraine and calls for an urgent cessation of hostilities and violence,” Rai said in his statement.





“Violence breeds more violence; it never incubates peace. Make no mistake- there is no alternative to the path of peace. Diplomacy and dialogues are the only pathways to restoring and building lasting peace. My delegation welcomes starting of direct talks between the parties concerned,” he added.





Nepal urged both sides to resume and continue to engage in dialogue with utmost sincerity and commitment to peace and find a lasting political solution at the earliest.







