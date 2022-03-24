



The steadfast implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan to address Left-wing Extremism (LWE) has resulted in a consistent decline in violence, said the ministry





Naxal violence appears to be losing steam in India. According to the ministry of home affairs, there is a close to 77% dip in such incidents.





“The steadfast implementation of the ‘National Policy and Action Plan to address Left-wing Extremism (LWE) - 2015′ has resulted in a consistent decline in violence," the MHA told the Rajya Sabha recently. “The incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77% from an all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021. Similarly, the resultant deaths (civilians + security forces) have reduced by 85% from an all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021."





Last year, union home minister Amit Shah held a top-level meeting with all representatives of Naxalism-affected states. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crackdown on Left-wing Extremism has produced the desired results, as deaths are fewer than 200 after six decades of fighting.





“Joint efforts of the Centre and states in cracking down on Left-wing Extremism led by Prime Minister have yielded much success. In decades of fighting, we have reached a point where the death toll is less than 200 for the first time and this is a shared and great achievement for all of us," he said.





The government is pushing towards modernisation of forces with the latest equipment, arms, and ammunition in fighting with Naxals.





The Naxal or Maoist movement dates back to 1967 when armed peasants revolted in Naxalbari and later the “red" cadres of the CPI (Maoist) led the agitation claiming legitimate socio-economic rights for tribal and locals. Security personnel have been fighting bloody battles with the guerrillas around the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh that comprises remote districts like Sukma, Bijapur, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Jagdalpur.





The government has approved Rs 26,275 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26 for its umbrella scheme, Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF), as part of the initiative by the home minister to improve the functioning of police forces across states and union territories.





“A central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency-affected North-Eastern States and Left-wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas," the ministry of home affairs said in a press statement while giving details related to the development.







