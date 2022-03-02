



Govt sources say the IAF involvement will also help deliver humanitarian aid efficiently





As the government intensifies the evacuation from Ukraine with thousands of Indians still stranded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force to come on board.





“In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga, PM Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts. Leveraging the capacities of our Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter timeframe,” government sources said.





They said the IAF involvement would also help deliver humanitarian aid efficiently.





The Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday.







