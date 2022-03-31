



Bangalore: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Design Bureau of Indian Army for collaboration in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Defence applications.





The MoU was signed by Major General K V Jauhar, VSM, Additional Director General (ADG), Army Design Bureau (ADB), Indian Army, and Mr M V Raja Sekhar, Director (R&D), BEL, in the presence of senior officers of Indian Army and BEL. The MoU seeks to bring together the Indian Army, ADB and BEL under one roof to jointly carry out research activities for the development of innovative AI solutions for the Indian Army. BEL and ADB will co-develop AI based projects for the Indian Army.





The MoU will be executed in a collaborative manner through a nodal organisation named Artificial Intelligence Incubation Hub (AIIH). The AIIH will be co-chaired by the ADG, ADB, and Director (R&D), BEL, with members from the Indian Army and BEL. The MoU also has the provision to co-opt representatives of academia and industry/start-ups.







