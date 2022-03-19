



Owaisi accused the govt of not telling the truth about the border situation in Ladakh. Owaisi said Indian soldiers are being denied access to territories they patrolled earlier. Owaisi said there should be a proper debate in Parliament about the Ladakh border crisis





AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Modi government over the prevailing situation in eastern Ladakh, the site of the most deadly clash between India and China in the past four decades. In a series of tweets shared today morning, Owaisi accused the government of not telling the truth about the border situation near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He sought to know the outcomes of the border talks between the two sides to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh.





"China is claiming that everything is already resolved with India in Hot Springs in Ladakh. Will the Government please confirm whether this is true? If that is so, what were the last two rounds of border talks about?" he tweeted.

I have personally been raising questions repeatedly aboutsituation on the Ladakh border where our soldiers are being denied access to territories they patrolled earlier. But the Govt has refused to state the truth so far, even in Parliament, resorting to silence and misdirection — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 17, 2022

According to Owaisi's tweets, Indian soldiers are being denied access to territories they patrolled earlier, adding that the government's approach to national security is unacceptable. He also demanded from the government to debate on the matter in Parliament.





"I have personally been raising questions repeatedly about the situation on the Ladakh border where our soldiers are being denied access to territories they patrolled earlier. But the Govt has refused to state the truth so far, even in Parliament, resorting to silence and misdirection," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.





"The attitude and approach of the government on sensitive issues of national security, including our territorial integrity, is unacceptable. There should be a proper debate in Parliament about the Ladakh border crisis and on our strategy to deal with China," Owaisi's one of the tweets read. "Why is the country and the MPs, who represent this country, not being taken into confidence by the government? This is to detriment of our interests which are best secured by a country which is united in its stance."





Owaisi's tweets came amidst reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi could visit India later this month. Sources said that the two sides could announce an agreement to settle the territorial disputes.





Earlier on Saturday, India and China held the 15th round of military talks to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh. However, the two sides could not make any significant headway in resolving the outstanding issues on the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh but agreed to maintain the dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable resolution at the earliest. The 14th round of talks too had failed to make any headway in resolving the row in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.





The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the two Asian giants erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry. As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC.







