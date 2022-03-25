

A formal induction ceremony on Friday held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab to induct the jet. The J-10C fighter jet is a 4.5-generation medium-sized fighter jet and is more powerful than the China-Pakistan jointly developed lightweight fighter jet, the JF-17



Recently, Pakistan has inducted multi-purpose J-10C fighter jets, acquired from China, into its Air Force to improve its combat capabilities.





A formal induction ceremony on Friday held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab to induct the jet, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said any country would have to think twice before harbouring any aggression towards Pakistan, asserting that the armed forces were well-equipped and trained to defeat any threat.





Pakistan's PM statement is a veiled reference to India's recent procurement of Rafale fighter jets from France. Imran Khan also stated that induction of J-10 C is a big movement for Pakistan after about 40 years when F-16 provided by the US were inducted into the PAF.





The Chinese fighter though is seen as being outmatched by the French-made Rafale jets that India has acquired. Here’s the comparison of China's J10 vs France Rafale fighter aircraft:





What Is The J-10C?





The J-10 aircraft, dubbed “Firebird” by NATO, is a single-engine, light multirole fighter that can fly in all weather conditions. It was designed for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force to carry out strike and air-to-air combat operations.





The J-10C is the latest variant of J-10 and was inducted into the Chinese military in 2018. According to reports, the J-10 was first reported on as far back as 1994 with the first flight of the single-seater jet taking place in 1998.





Comparison between J-10C and Rafale fighter jet is not possible, primarily because the latter is a twin-engined fighter with a globally recognised missile system and the latest electronic warfare suite.



