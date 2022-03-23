



Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a shootout with terrorists in Soura area of Srinagar. The cops said they have identified the three terrorists behind the killing.





This is the fourth terrorist attack on civilians and policemen in last three days in Kashmir.





The dead policeman has been identified as Amir Hussain, a resident of Kupwara.





According to police, they had information about the presence of three terrorists at Zoonimar neighbourhood of Soura area in Srinagar. And when a police party reached near the target site they came under fire and in the ensuing shootout, constable Amir Hussian was critically injured and later died in a hospital, the police said.





"A quick reaction team (QRT) of police was following three terrorists who were travelling in a red colour vehicle. They were engaged in a brief shootout at Soura in which policeman was injured and later succumbed," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone.





In last three days there have been series of terrorist attacks. A local civilian was killed and two migrant workers were injured in attacks in Budgam and Pulwama districts.





Last year, migrant workers from various states were targeted in attempt to drive out non locals by terrorists. A major offensive by the security forces was launched and police said all the terrorists behind the target attacks were eventually killed in encounters.







