



DRDO has built a seven-storey building in record 45 days which would be used as the R&D facility for the indigenous development of fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)





Centre's defence research institute DRDO has built a multi-storey facility for the flight control system in record 45 days. The 7-storey building will be equipped with facilities for developing avionics for fighter aircraft and flight control system (FCS) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.





India has been working on the ambitious AMCA project to develop a fifth-generation medium fighter jet to bolster its air power capability.





The Defence Research and development organisation (DRDO) building is spread in an area of 1.3 square feet and is developed using in-house technology.





"The DRDO has completed the construction of a multi-storey infrastructure for flight control system at ADE Bengaluru with hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methodology in record 45 days," an official told PTI news agency.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating the building today. As per the news agency, the cost of the project has been estimated at around ₹15,000 crore.





The foundation stone for the project was laid on November 22, 2021, and actual construction began on February 1.





"It is a unique record of completing a permanent seven-storey building with hybrid construction technology, that too in ready-to-move condition for the first time in the country," the official involved in the project claimed.





In hybrid construction technology, the column and beam elements of the structural frame are built with steel plates, the columns are of hollow steel tubular section.





The building features air-conditioning, electrical, and fire protection systems as per the standard national building code. IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee have provided the design check and technical support, the official added.







