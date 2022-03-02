



New Delhi: President of the European Council, Charles Michel and Charge d'affaires ad interim, Embassy of the Czech Republic in India, Roman Masarik on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv in the shelling.





"I expressed my condolences to @PMOIndia for the loss of life of an Indian student in #Kharkiv today due to indiscriminate Russian attacks against innocent civilians. European countries are wholeheartedly helping Indian citizens to evacuate from #Ukraine," tweeted Michel.





Naveen Shekharappa, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri died when Russian soldiers blew up a government building in Kharkiv this morning. Naveen was standing outside a grocery store when he was hit.





"The Indian student who was killed (in Ukraine) was absolutely innocent. The killing of innocent people should be stopped and talks should be resumed. People should be living, enjoying life & not to be killed," tweeted Masarik.





News of the student's death came within an hour of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave the capital Kyiv.





"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv- All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," a statement from the embassy read.







