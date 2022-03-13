



IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said security forces had launched anti-militancy operations at 4-5 locations in the Valley yesterday evening





SRINAGAR: Four terrorists including two each of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in three overnight gunfights in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara in Kashmir.





IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said security forces had launched anti-militancy operations at 4-5 locations in the Valley yesterday evening.





The operations turned into gunfights as terrorists fired on troops during search operations at Chewaklan area in Pulwama, Serch area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.





The IGP said two Jaish terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Chewaklan area in Pulwama. “One of them was a Pakistani national”.





He said a terrorist of Lashkar was killed in Ganderbal gunfight and an encounter in Rajwar, Handwara also led to the killing of a terrorist.





The IGP also stated that one terrorist was also arrested. A police official said search operations were going on at all three places and the identity of the slain terrorists was being ascertained.







