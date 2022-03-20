







Oslo: Four American soldiers were killed after a US military aircraft crashed in Norway on Friday night while taking part in a NATO exercise, said a media report citing Norwegian authorities.





All the four crew members were on a training mission in Nordland county when their aircraft crashed on the way to Bodo, on a peninsula in the Norwegian Sea, north of the Arctic Circle, The Washington Post reported citing a statement by the country's armed forces.





"The search and rescue operation found what was an accident site. It has now sadly been confirmed that the crew on board the American aircraft died in the accident," the media outlet quoted Norway's chief of defence, Gen Eirik Kristoffersen, as saying.





Expressing his condolences, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said, "Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives, and fellow soldiers in their unit."





An investigation has been launched into the crash by the Norwegian police.





Notably, around 30,000 troops from more than 27 NATO countries have gathered to train in Norway. However, the military alliance has clarified that the drills, which started this month and will last until April, have nothing to do with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the media outlet.







