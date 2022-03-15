



Process for obtaining Cabinet Committee on Security’s (CCS) approval for design and prototype development of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been initiated.





5th Generation fighter aircraft, due to very special features, are costlier than 4th Generation fighter aircraft. Since AMCA is an indigenous 5th Generation aircraft, it is less costlier than similar aircraft available outside.





This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Smt Shanta Chhetri in Rajya Sabha on March 14, 2022.







