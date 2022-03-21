



Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered Magnum Wings LLP on Wednesday announced the launch of its first commercially available Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) – MW Viper. This UAV is a multi-purpose vehicle which can be used in commercial and government sectors.





MW Viper ensures ground survey, payload delivery, and surveillance missions by offering maximized operational capabilities and mission flexibility. MW Viper is enabled with the vertical take-off (VTOL) and landing function that allows it to hover, take-off, and land vertically with a payload ranging from 5 kg to 60 kg. The speed ranges from 30 kmph to 120 kmph and flies at three different altitudes – 100 feet, 400 feet, and 2,000 feet with continuous flying support of 2 hours.





MW Viper can be used to survey long areas and can cover 200 kms per trip and can be used to transport over forests or tall trees, whereas regular drones cannot. MW Viper can also be used to transport medical emergencies, perishable foods, etc. With a high-resolution camera that can capture minute details on the ground, it also ensures privacy by focusing only on specific areas needed through auto image processing capabilities, a press release said.





Magnum Wings LLP CEO Abhiram Chava said, “The UAVs are not assembled in India but envisioned, designed, and manufactured in India with maximum components sourced from the country. Post making MW Viper available for commercial usage, we recently showcased the UAV to various companies like BPCL, Geokno (affiliated to GMR), SBI, NGRI etc.”







