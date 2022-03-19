



The 2nd India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (the 2nd IISD) held on Thursday in Jakarta, co- chaired by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Mohammad Mahfud MD and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval focussed on enhancing bilateral partnership to counter terrorism and radicalisation besides boosting defence and maritime security partnership.





The IISD is a forum that brings the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia and the National Security Adviser of India together to discuss and enhance cooperation between the two countries on political and security issues.





At the 2nd IISD, Minister Mahfud and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval discussed several shared priorities, including review of the current global and security issues, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and enhancing maritime, defence, and cyber security cooperation, officials said.





Mahfud and Doval recognized the importance of traditional friendly relationship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence that the IISD would strengthen the cooperation between them to overcome common challenges and identified opportunities for further close collaboration in the field of political and security issues.







