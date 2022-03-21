



Putting greater emphasis on Ukraine, both Tokyo and New Delhi agreed to a “four-point plan”, in order to have a joint approach to the Ukraine crisis as close strategic partners, Hikariko Ono, Press Secretary and Director-General for Press and Public Diplomacy, Japan Government, told reporters before PM Kishida left for Cambodia, his next stop after India.





According to the four-point plan, both India and Japan have agreed that they will “not tolerate” any unilateral and forceful change in status quo of Ukraine or any country in the world, they will continue to push for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Japan and India will also jointly address the situation whenever needed and finally, they will work together in giving humanitarian aid and assistance to Ukraine.





“Prime Minister Kishida asked Prime Minister Modi to cooperate on this issue,” the spokesperson said. She added that PM Kishida has even asked PM Modi to continue having a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on this issue, in order to maintain the international order.





According to a joint statement issued by both sides on the summit, the two Prime Ministers “expressed their serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications, particularly to the Indo-Pacific region. They emphasized that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.”





The statement added: “They underscored the importance of safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and acknowledged active efforts of the IAEA towards it. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other choice but the path of dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict. The leaders affirmed that they would undertake appropriate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”





According to Ono, PM Kishida — who is from Hiroshima, one of two Japan cities destroyed in US atomic bombing during World War II — is staunchly opposed to nuclear threats and believes that such kind of moves “cannot be tolerated”.





The spokesperson stressed on the fact that although Russia was not mentioned in the joint statement, it was nevertheless extensively discussed.





“Joint statement is not actually the same as what was discussed … Joint statement is a joint statement … I can tell you there was in-depth discussion on Ukraine and they agreed on the four points,” said Ono.





Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said both PMs “assessed the broader implications” of the Ukraine war in the Indo-Pacific region.





Japan is scheduled to soon host an in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit.





India Raises China LAC Standoff With Japan





According to the foreign secretary the issue of China featured prominently in the talks as both countries are facing the brunt of Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.





“Both countries did inform each other of their perspectives. We did inform the Japanese side of the situation in Ladakh, massing of troops (by China), attempts at multiple transgressions and also the fact that we were holding talks with China on border related issues. We also made it clear that until and unless there is peace and tranquillity in border areas we cannot consider business as usual (with China),” Shringla said at a media conference after the summit.





He added that Japan raised the matter of East China Sea and South China Sea with regard to China’s growing belligerence there.





Emphasising on the need for non-militarisation and self-restrained, both PMs “reaffirmed their determination to continue prioritising the role of international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges against the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas,” Shringla said.





Japan To Invest $42 Billion In India In Next 5 Years



Kishida, who was on his maiden visit to India as Japan’s PM, announced an investment to the tune of $42 billion (JPY 5 trillion) in India over the next five years, to finance public and private projects of mutual interest.





During the meeting it was also decided that India will now give greater access to its market for Japanese apples, while Indian mangoes will make an entry into that country.





Both leaders “welcomed India’s approval of imports of Japanese apples and relaxation of procedures of Indian mango exports to Japan,” said the joint statement.







