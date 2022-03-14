India on Friday admitted that a missile was accidentally fired from a military base and expressed regret that it landed in Pakistan on March 9





According to a government source, the government of India has rejected the Pakistan government’s demand for a joint probe into the “accidental firing” of a missile by saying that Pakistan should accept the firing as a mistake and “move forward as a neighbour.” The source was quoted as saying, “We understand the seriousness of the matter and we appreciate Pakistan’s response on this. Pakistan being properly briefed about the circumstances of this accident and has been informed that in future extra care will be taken.”





The Indian defence ministry has said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing. The Indian government statement said, “On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.” The statement added, “The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. It also said, “It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident.”



