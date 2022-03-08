



India successfully test fires land-attack BrahMos cruise missile in Andaman & Nicobar





The Defence officials informed that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was fired from the Andaman Sea recently at an uninhabited island in Andaman & Nicobar.





On Monday, March 7, an extended-range land-attack BrahMos supersonic cruise missile achieved precision hit, showcasing its pinpoint accuracy after it was fired without a warhead from the sea. The Defence officials informed that the missile was fired from the Andaman Sea recently at an uninhabited island in Andaman & Nicobar.





Earlier on March 5, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired a long-range version of the BrahMos cruise missile. In a tweet, the Navy said, "Long-range precision strike capability of an advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pinpoint destruction of target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms. Yet another shot in the arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat".





In November 2020, the Indian Army successfully test-fired the land-attack version of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, hitting the target with pinpoint accuracy and proving that it can avoid interception by missile defence systems.





According to Defence sources, from a mobile autonomous launcher, the missile was fired. The launcher was deployed in the Bay of Bengal in full configuration against a target. the success of the trial was confirmed by all telemetry and tracking stations including naval ships near the terminal point.





BrahMos- Supersonic Missile





Test-firing of the BrahMos, one of the most lethal cruise missiles in the world is regularly conducted by the Navy. In 2017, the air-launched variant of the BrahMos was successfully test-fired from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI.





BrahMos is supersonic, which means it has a speed greater than that of sound. Due to the cruise missile's very high speed, it is difficult to be intercepted by surface-to-air missiles deployed on leading warships around the world. It is learned that the nine-meter-long missile can travel at thrice the speed of sound and carry a conventional warhead of weight up to 300 kg.





From 2006 onwards, the BrahMos has been inducted into the Army and Navy. While the air-launched version is considered to be more versatile because unlike warships, which are slow-movers, a fast-moving Sukhoi-30 fighter can travel at least 1,500 km towards a target before the missile itself is fired. To take out a target, the missile then flies another 400 km.







