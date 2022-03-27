



The Exercise entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets and capture of objectives





The Indian Army, on March 25, conducted airborne exercises to test capabilities on the northern borders. The exercise, planned to validate aerial insertion and rapid response entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets and capture of objectives.





Recent Airborne Exercises By The Indian Army





Amid the heightened tensions with China, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army conducted airborne exercises in November 2021, to carry out airborne insertion in Eastern Ladakh at 14000 feet. According to PTI, pre-acclimatised troops with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported through C-130 and AN-32 aircraft from five different mounting bases to validate inter-theatre move, precision stand-off drops, rapid grouping and the capture of designated objectives with speed and surprise.





The exercise also involved combat-free fall jumps and integrated battle drills by airborne forces, mechanised columns and attack helicopters, to validate rapid response capabilities and seamless integration, they noted.





Another exercise was carried out collectively by the Indian Air Force, mechanised forces and the Indian Army, which entailed para drop of paratroopers, combat loads, vehicle mounted-anti tank and air defence missile detachments, over a designated target area from C-130 and AN-32 aircraft.





In January 2020, the Indian Army conducted its biggest airborne exercise, 'Winged Raider' in the North-Eastern theatre, involving parachuting of over 500 soldiers from the C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, besides using the Dhruv helicopters during the day and night. Exercise Winged Raider demonstrated the operational readiness of our Paratroopers and Air Warriors to undertake airborne missions,” the army said in a statement.





In October 2019, the army conducted Him Vijay, to test its new warfighting concept of Integrated Battle Groups (IBG) in mountain warfare under the 17 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh.





These exercises indicate a shift of attention towards the border with China. According to Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, the strategy for India's border with China includes upgrading and building roads in the forward areas, habitats, storage for ammunition and moving some of the advanced weapons systems towards the eastern side.







