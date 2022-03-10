



On 3 March, the Indian MoD issued an RfI seeking information from vendors of high-capacity radio relays (HCRR), with up to 800 units expected to be procured by the military. The MoD stated that these HCRRs would be used in high-altitude, mountainous, plain and desert areas for ‘setting up secure, high-bandwidth point-to-point communication links’.





These radio relays will transmit voice, data and video for the Indian Army in fixed frequencies and using frequency hopping in the tactical battle area. Each system will be operable by three personnel, and consist of radio, antenna and power subsystems.



