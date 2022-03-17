



Panaji: Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Saksham', the fifth in the series of 105 M-Class offshore patrol vessel, has been commissioned on Wednesday in Goa.





Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar commissioned offshore patrol vessel Indian Coast Guard Ship Saksham into service in Goa in presence of ICG Director-General, VS Pathania.





In a tweet today by the Indian Coast Guard, it read, "Indian Coast Guard Ship Saksham, the fifth in the series of 105 m OPVs was commissioned today at Goa by @drajaykumar_ias





Defence Secretary in presence of Director General VS Pathania, PTM, TM. #MakeInIndia #AatmNirbharBharat."





The 5th and the last Offshore Patrol Vessel designed and built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard was launched in December, 2020. The vessel christened 'Saksham' is a part of the indigenous project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2016.







