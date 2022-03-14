

Russia Ukraine War - The situation will be reassessed in the light of further development, said the government. Ukraine says more than 1,500 civilians have died in a near two-week siege

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in war-hit Ukraine has been temporarily relocated to neighbouring Poland amid "deteriorating security situation" in the eastern European country facing Russian invasion, said New Delhi today.





"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland," said the government.





"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further development," it added.





A significant number of officials in the Indian embassy in Kyiv was already working from its camp office in Lviv for the last few days. Lviv is a city in western Ukraine that is around 70 kilometres from the border with Poland.





The decision comes as Russian troops are closing in on key Ukrainian cities and towns including the capital Kyiv.





Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness, and ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





PM Modi was briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga - mission launched to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine - the government said in a statement.





On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.





The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.





Ukraine says more than 1,500 civilians have died in a near two-week siege, which has left the city without water or heat, and running out of food, reported news agency AFP.



