



Amritsar: The Indian government released three Pakistani prisoners and a baby and sent them back to their homeland on Saturday.





The Pakistani prisoners were identified as Samira, Ahmad Rajaa and Murtaja Ajgar Ali, according to Arun Pal, the Protocol Officer (Police).





He said that all the three prisoners were sent to Pakistan via Attari Wagah Border. He further stated that Pakistani Samira was caught in Bangalore and was sentenced to jail for three and a half years while she was pregnant with a baby girl.





Pal said that the other two prisoners, Ahmad Rajaa and Murtaja Ajgar Ali, were caught while roaming around the border. He further said that the Indian Government is sending them back after the completion of their punishment.





Pakistani prisoner, Samira, thanked the Indian government for sending her back and requested the government to send all those people who are still here like her. Rajaa said that he was caught while roaming around the border and he is being sent to Pakistan after 21 months.







