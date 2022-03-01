



Indian Naval ship 'Nireekshak', an advanced diving support ship, arrived at Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port on Monday for facilitating diving training for the Sri Lankan Navy, the Indian High Commission here said. The deployment of the naval ship for 10 days in Sri Lanka is part of the Indian government's capacity building initiative under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it said.





During its deployment in the island nation, the ship will facilitate "Mixed Gas Diving training for the Sri Lanka Navy," the mission said in a press release.





The vessel has two six-men recompression chambers and one three-man diving bell, it said.





The Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval ship, Commander Mohammad Ikram called on Commander of Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral PDS Dias, and held discussions on the training.







