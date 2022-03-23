



The upcoming deployment of an Indian spy plane to Australia to conduct maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean is the first step for both countries to more regularly host visiting forces, with one analyst saying it sets military ties on the same pathway that has led to deepened defence co-operation between Canberra and Tokyo.





The leaders’ communique following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s virtual summit with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi – released almost 24 hours after it concluded – flagged the prospect of Australia and India striking reciprocal access arrangements that would make it easier for military exchanges.





Such agreements can cover access to bases, ammunition and fuel stores in foreign countries for visiting forces. The communique said agreements between Australia and India were important for “facilitating deeper operational defence co-operation and its contribution towards free and open critical regional maritime corridors”.





“Leaders reaffirmed following up on opportunities for further defence co-operation in areas of mutual interest,” the communique said.





Further details about the Indian spy plane deployment were not available, but Australian Strategic Policy Institute head Peter Jennings said the P-8 Poseidon aircraft were one of the few western military systems India operated, and Australia would help India maximise its use.





“The types of exercises we’ve done with the Indians in the past have been pretty light on, but this would be a step-up in terms of complexity,” he said.





“This is where we were 15 years ago with Japan: fairly uncomplicated maritime surveillance, then it becomes co-ordinating ships and aircraft at sea. Exercises are ladder of complexity and this is the first step being climbed.”





Mr Jennings said while the Indian Ocean was not as contested as the Pacific Ocean, South China Sea and East China Sea, China was building its presence, funding commercial ports in Sri Lanka and Pakistan that could also be used by the Chinese navy.





Chinese submarines have also been operating in the Indian Ocean, which would be worrying to India. And with expectations US or UK nuclear-powered submarines will operate out of Perth ahead of Australia’s acquisition of new submarines, China’s interest in the stretch of water along the WA coast would intensify, Mr Jennings said.





Amid criticism of India’s failure to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the communique did state that leaders expressed “their serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”.





“They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” the communique said.





Mr Morrison did raise the “unlawful invasion” of Ukraine and the need to hold Russia to account but did not press Mr Modi. Mr Modi made no mention of the invasion in his opening remarks.





Meanwhile, business groups hailed an announcement to establish a taskforce looking at mutual recognition of qualifications in Australia and India.





Australia India Chamber of Commerce chief executive Harish Rao said mutual recognition would make it easier for skilled workers and university students to work and study in each other’s country.





Mr Rao said some professions, such as doctors, had to undertake Australian exams before being allowed to practise here, while a lack of recognition for studying at Indian universities deterred many students from undertaking exchange years.





“More of this mutual recognition would be of benefit because there are skills shortages in Australia,” Mr Rao said.





Trade Minister Dan Tehan said he hoped to finalise an interim free trade agreement with India by the end of this week or early next week, after the deadline was pushed back from last year.







