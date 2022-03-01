Boeing T7 Red Hawk trainer wiring contract for India





India’s Rossell Techsys has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply wire harnesses for the global aerospace company’s T-7A Red Hawk.





Rossell, as part of an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) strategic agreement, will be manufacturing electrical wiring and interconnect system (EWIS) parts. The deliveries will continue through the next ten years, covering a total of 84 unique parts. All parts will be manufactured at Rossell’s centre of excellence set-up in Bengaluru, exclusively for Boeing.





“We are excited about the opportunity to manufacture EWIS parts for the advanced Boeing T-7A Red Hawk,” said Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Rossell Techsys’ CEO. “This collaboration underlines Rossell Techsys’ commitment to dynamic engineering, producing best value, quality parts, and on-time delivery from India for the world.”





Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India, said the contract was part of Boeing’s long-term goal to support the indigenous Indian manufacturing industry.





“The T-7A, a first-of-its-kind platform, built using a digital thread and indigenous manufacturing of its components, is an important step in our commitment to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” he said





Rossell Techsys has already manufactured EWIS parts for the engineering and manufacturing design and flight test versions of the T-7A Red Hawk. Rossell, to date, has manufactured over 100,000 EWIS parts for Boeing.







