



Ships of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, INS Chennai and INS Teg, made a port call at Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 10 March 2022 for a two day visit. They were received by the Officer of the Guard (OOG) and Sri Lanka Navy band. Upon arrival, Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, NM, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF) visited the IPKF memorial to pay homage to the soldiers that sacrificed their lives for peace in the region. The memorial is also testimony to the inextricable ties between the people of India and Sri Lanka.





The Fleet Commander called on Lt Gen Shavendra Silva, CDS and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, at the Army Headquarters, Battarmula, and Vice Admiral DNS Ulugetenne, Commander of the Navy, Sri Lanka Navy, at the Naval Headquarters, Colombo and discussed matters of mutual concern with them.





FOCWF also hosted Shri Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, for a visit onboard.





Many working level interactions are scheduled between naval personnel of the two countries, followed by familiarisation tour of Galle and Kandy for IN personnel, visits of Sri Lanka Navy personnel, school children and local visitors onboard Indian warships. In addition, an interaction between operational teams of the two navies is also scheduled to finalise the schedule of Maritime Partnership Exercise on 12 March 2022.



