



Itanagar: Under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-Desh Ki Hifazat, Desh ki Suraksha', Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Sunday trained local youth of Arunachal Pradesh's Aalo in self-defence techniques.





Under this, various programmes related to the theme will be organised including "Humane face of security, honouring the martyrs' families, band displays and programs by Himveer Wives Welfare Association".





Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is going to organise, 'Desh Ki Hifazat-Desh Ki Suraksha', especially in the remotest parts of the country, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from March 6-13, 2022.





ITBP will also be organizing free medical camps and undertaking many other programmes such as distribution of stationery and sports items for school children in the border regions and left-wing extremism hit areas.





Raised in 1962, the ITBP is deployed to guard the Indo-China borders.







