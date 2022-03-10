



Sameer Amhad Bhat is the second panchayat member killed by terrorists in a week





Srinagar: A village chief or sarpanch on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has been shot dead by terrorists.





Sameer Ahmad Bhat, sarpanch of Khanmoh area, was fired upon this evening. He received multiple bullet injuries.





Bhat is the second panchayat member killed by terrorists in a week.





The targeted killing was carried out hours after an Improvised Explosive Device attack in Udhampur town in Jammu region, in which one person was killed and 14 others injured.





On Sunday, terrorists threw a grenade at a busy market place in Srinagar, killing two and injuring 38 others.





Police said they have arrested two persons involved in the grenade attack.



