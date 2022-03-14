



Shopian: The last rites of CRPF Jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi who was killed by terrorists last evening at his home in Chotipora village, were performed on Sunday.





A CRPF personnel, who was on leave, was shot dead at Chotipora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.





Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, a resident of Shopian, succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital.





"Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.







