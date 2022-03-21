



Sialkot: A series of blasts were echoed in Pakistan's Sialkot on Sunday afternoon. On the other hand, if the local media report is to be believed, all these explosions took place in the Pakistani Army depot at Sialkot amid a major political crisis in Pakistan. The blast is said to have taken place in the Army's ammunition depot. At the same time, Rishi Suri, the editor of The Daily Milap, has tweeted. The tweet read, "There have been several explosions at the Sialkot military base blast in North Pakistan.''





Initial indications are that it is an ammunition storage area. A big fire is seen burning after the blast. The exact cause behind the explosion is not yet known. At the same time, some other local media outlets claims that the Chinese air-to-air missile PL-15 was being tested by the Pakistan Army, which completely failed. The testing was reportedly rom the newly acquired J10-C fighter jet, the missile went out of control and landed in Sialkot army depot. Several videos of the incident have been posted on social media by Pakistani nationals.

Multiple explosions heard in #Sialkot, What's happening there, any information? No official statement by authorities yet. Several videos are circulating on social media. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/h2BHlORN9o — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 20, 2022

Many Pakistanis are posting videos of this incident on social media, many of which claim that there have been many explosions in the area. The Sialkot Cantonment, one of the oldest and most important Pakistani army bases, is an area adjoining the city. Yes, and it was established in 1852 by the British Indian Army.



