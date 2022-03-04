



New Delhi: Around 3,000 Indians have returned to the country in 15 flights under Operation Ganga from countries neighbouring Ukraine in the last 24 hours.





It is estimated that around 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the initial advisories were issued. This includes some Indians who had not registered with the Embassy of India in Kyiv previously.





Tensions have escalated in the region due to Russia's military action against Ukraine.





The MEA Control Room, as well as the Control Centres operated by Indian embassies, continues to operate on 24x7 basis. The MEA Control Room has attended to 10,137 calls and 7,934 emails till Thursday afternoon.





Flights have increased under Operation Ganga. So far 6,400 Indians have returned in 30 flights including the 15 flights that have landed in India in the last 24 hours.





As many as 18 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours, many of which are already en route. Of these 3 would be IAF C-17 flights. Other flights are by Air India, Indigo, Spice Jet and GoAir. In terms of departure points, there will be seven flights from Bucharest, five from Budapest, three from Rzeszow, one from Kosice.





In addition, a new location has been identified near the Romanian border, the city of Suceava, from where two flights will be operated.





This will obviate the need for students to go all the way to Bucharest once they cross into Romania.





Humanitarian aid in form of medicines, medical equipment, tents, blankets, solar lamps and other material for Ukraine has reached neighbouring countries. The first three tranches have reached Poland, and a fourth has reached Romania.







