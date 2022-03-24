



Baluchistan: Pakistan's Panjgur Deputy Commissioner has asked the Iran government to open the gate at Gar, a border point in the Makran division, for barter trade and supply of edible items and LPG cylinders.





Panjgur's DC was speaking at the meeting with the Iranian border authorities in Panjgur on Monday, Pakistani Newspaper Dawn reported.





The Pakistani delegation team was led by Panjgur's DC while the Iranian side was headed by Marzaban Grade-I in the meeting and was attended by the senior security officers from both sides.





Islamabad also suggested the Iranian authorities open the gates of border posts 169-170 and 171, according to Dawn citing sources.





In the meeting, both sides also discussed the issuance of Rahdari or transit permit to the people who have relatives on both sides of the border. They also discussed the water and electricity issue to the Pakistan Customs House and local population adjacent to the border areas.





"We also discussed permission for import of spare parts of Iranian vehicles plying in Makran and Rakhshan divisions," the Panjgur deputy commissioner was quoted as saying by Dawn.





Ahead of the no-confidence vote, three major coalition partners of the ruling government, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP) have decided to stand with the Opposition.





Imran Khan's party is facing an internal revolt, with several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) deserting the PTI and joining the opposition ranks.





Earlier, around 24 lawmakers announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move and dissociated themselves from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.





The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.





Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.







