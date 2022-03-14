



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





The meeting was attended, among others, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.





The PM was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.





He was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of ”Operation Ganga” to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.





Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who recently died in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city which has witnessed heavy shelling by Russia.



