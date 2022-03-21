



New Delhi: After the 14th India-Japan summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said both the leaders exchanged perspectives on war-torn Ukraine today. "They expressed the seriousness about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis and assessed broader implications for Indo-Pacific," he said.





The foreign secretary said PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida emphasised the importance of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. "They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other path than dialogue for resolving the Ukraine crisis," he added.





Shringla said besides three agreements were concluded during the meeting between the two leaders. "A memorandum of cooperation on cyber security, a memorandum of cooperation in the field of sustainable development and a memorandum of cooperation on wastewater management were concluded," Shringla said.





Shringla said 7 loan agreements were also concluded for official development assistance in areas of connectivity, healthcare, water supply and sewage. "Both sides agreed to work towards the import of Japanese apples to India and export of Indian mangoes to Japan," the foreign secretary said.





Talk On Ukraine Crisis





Kishida's office also quoted him saying before meeting Modi that "Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an outrage that undermines the very foundation of the order of the international community, including Asia".





"Such unilateral changes to the status quo are also absolutely unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region. During this overseas trip (to India and Cambodia) I will engage in exchanges of views with my counterparts about the situation in Ukraine and other matters and urge them to take action," Kishida's office tweeted.





During a four-way call between Quad leaders, Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had failed to convince PM Modi to back their position.







