



The orders involve the supply of Primary Explosives Plant and fabrication and supply of R-III rocket motors.





Premier Explosives Limited has received orders worth Rs17.70 crore from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The orders include:





Supply of Primary Explosives Plant on turnkey basis to HEMRL of DRDO for a total value of Rs4.50 crore





Fabrication and supply of R-III rocket motors (Propulsion system) to DRDL of DRDO for a total value of Rs13.20 crore.







