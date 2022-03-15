



Prime Minister Modi took a detailed overview of global technology usage in the defence sector and the advances made domestically and stressed that latest technology needs to be integrated into India's security apparatus.





At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the PM was briefed on the latest situation in Ukraine and India's defence preparedness.





As the meeting happened in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine that has thrown up challenges to India, which depends heavily on Russia for spares and supplies to maintain defence preparedness, the PM laid emphasis on making India self-reliant.





"The prime minister reiterated that every effort must be made to make India self-reliant in the defence sector so that it not only strengthens our security but also enhances economic growth," sources said.





As reported, the defence ministry has been analysing the situation for its possible impact on supplies of spares and other military equipment to the armed forces. A detailed study has been carried out to understand dependency and the immediate as well as six-month impact of the crisis. Top-level meetings have taken place in South Block to understand the impact of delayed supplies from Russia.





An official release said that the PM chaired a CCS meeting to review India's security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario.





"The PM was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India's security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain," the release said.





Senior officials also shared details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, as well as citizens of India's neighbouring countries, from the conflict areas.





Officials said that the PM directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who died in Kharkiv.







