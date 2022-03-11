



Moscow: Russia on Thursday approved a list of 200 goods and equipment that are temporarily prohibited from being exported from the country in retaliation to Western sanctions imposed over its military operations in Ukraine.





"The Government has approved a list of imported goods and equipment that are temporarily prohibited from being exported from Russia. The decision will be effective until the end of 2022. It has been adopted as a follow up to the Presidential Executive Order On Application of Special Economic Measures in Foreign Economic Activity to Ensure the Security of the Russian Federation," read Government of Russia press release.





The list included over 200 products, including technological, telecommunication and medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery, electric equipment, as well as railway cars and locomotives, containers, turbines, metal and stone cutting machines, video displays, projectors, consoles and switchboards.





The export of these goods has been suspended to all countries, excluding member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Abkhazia and South Ossetia, added the release.





A special authorisation procedure, to be approved in a separate Government resolution, shall be applied to exports to the latter states.





Under it, permits for exporting these goods to the EAEU states, Abkhazia and South Ossetia are to be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said the release.





In addition, the Government has also suspended the export of several types of timber and timber products to states that are undertaking hostile actions against Russia, in accordance with the approved list.





Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law allowing seizure of Russian property in Ukraine.





"Zelenskyy signs law allowing seizure of Russian property in Ukraine. It allows Ukraine to confiscate property that belongs to the Russian Federation or its residents without any compensation. The parliament passed it on March 3," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.





This comes amid heavy fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces that entered the third week today, marking the fifteenth day of the war.





"According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine: "As of March 9, 3 objects of sports and youth infrastructure were destroyed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regionsx and 10 objects were damaged in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv regions," tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.







