



Valdimir Putin on Saturday warned the West of a wider war if a no-fly zone is set up over Ukraine, as his forces resumed an offensive against the key city Mariupol. Russia-Ukraine: Since Putin's army invaded on February 24, Russia has pummelled Ukrainian cities





Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden today held talks on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, discussing financial support and sanctions against Russia.





Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, said Western sanctions and the implementation of a no-fly zone were akin to a declaration of war, as his forces resumed their offensive against the key Ukrainian city Mariupol after a ceasefire -- agreed upon to allow the evacuation of civilians -- failed to take place. An evacuation of some 400,000 trapped residents will be attempted once again today.





Ukraine has reported that over 11,000 Russian troops have been killed so far in the war.







