



New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday chaired 6th Act East Forum with Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki and exchanged views on possible new areas of cooperation between both countries.





Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that both sides reviewed progress of ongoing projects in connectivity, hydropower, forest management, water supply and sewerage, skills, Japanese language.





The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant Ministries and State Governments of the North Eastern Region of India. In addition, officials of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Foundation (JF) participated, the MEA said in a statement.





They reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in various areas including connectivity, hydropower, forest management, water supply and sewerage, skill development and Japanese language education. They also exchanged views on possible new areas of cooperation, the statement added.







