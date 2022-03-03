



Sanchez said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine "is a brutal attempt to stop the construction of a European space based on values radically opposed to the authoritarianism he represents".





Spain will supply "offensive military hardware" to Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament on Wednesday.





"I... want to announce to you that Spain will also deliver offensive military hardware to the Ukrainian resistance," Sanchez said.





Until now, Spain had said it would send military support only as part of a wider package unveiled by the European Union on Sunday, in which Brussels agreed to unblock 450 million euros ($500 million) for member states to buy arms for Ukraine.





