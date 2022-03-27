



Budgam: One Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother were fired upon by unidentified terrorists in the Chadbugh area of Budgam on Saturday evening.





The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that the police officer has succumbed to injuries.





"SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. However, Ishfaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search operation in progress. Further details follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.





The search operation is underway.







