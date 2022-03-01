



Union Ministers to visit neighbouring countries of Ukraine to facilitate evacuation mission: Sources





Stepping up its efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Centre on Monday decided that Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to its neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources said.





These ministers will be going there as "special envoys" of India, they said.





Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia.





The sources said that Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation.







