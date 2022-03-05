



Border Security Force on Saturday reported a suspected drone activity in the general area of Arnia in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.





The BSF in a statement said that a humming sound of a "suspected" drone was heard at about 4.10 am today."





A humming sound of suspected drone was heard today at about 4:10 am by troops of BSF in general area of Arnia (Jammu, J&K). Troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of Police. Search being conducted," the BSF said.







