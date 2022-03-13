



Terrorists killed a CRPF constable, who was on holiday at home in a south Kashmir village, on Saturday evening.





The killing came hours after the top police brass had held a review meeting following the killing of two Sarpanchs in four days.





Official sources said CRPF constable Mukhtar Ahmad Doie was shot dead at his home in Cheki Chotipora village in Shopian district.





An official said he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died on the way. Mukhtar had come home on leave days earlier.





Around noon Valley police chief Vijay Kumar had held a security review meeting in adjoining Kulgam district of South Kashmir to reassure the panchayat members who lost two Sarpanchs to terrorist attacks since Wednesday. Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir was killed at Kulgam on Friday.







