



Washington: The nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become US ambassador to India seems to be in trouble as a top Senate Republican has sought to put the matter on hold owing to a pending investigation regarding sexual harassment of his adviser.





According to a document obtained by Politico, Republican Senator Charles Grassley asked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sought a delay of the nomination until the probe is concluded.





"The United States owes it to the Republic of India to send them a qualified Ambassador that will represent the values of the United States," Grassley said in the documents sent to McConnell on Thursday to notify the Senate.





"Mayor Garcetti may very well be fully qualified, but at this time, the Senate needs to look into these allegations further," he added.





In January this year, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had confirmed the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be US ambassador to India. However, the nomination needed to be confirmed by a majority of the US Senate.





Garcetti was among a series of ambassadors and other foreign affairs nominees approved. Although individual senators raised public objections to some of the nominees, none did to Garcetti's selection.





During his appearance before the committee on December 14, Mayor Garcetti was questioned by lawmakers weighing his nomination to become the U.S. ambassador to India.





Garcetti during his testimony he gave a statement followed by questions from lawmakers of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "Few nations are more vital to the future of American security and prosperity than India," Garcetti told the committee.







