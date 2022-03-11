



Security forces have launched a search operation in the area





Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.





Police said the encounter broke out during a search operation by security forces following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Naina Batpora area. The militants started firing upon the forces, and in the ensuing exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed.





“Another #terrorist killed, both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Police said in a second tweet in the afternoon. It had earlier confirmed the death of a militant in the morning.





Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that another terrorist was killed in a separate encounter in Srinagar’s Hazratbal area. Security forces have launched a search for two other ultras who allegedly escaped from the encounter site.





“One terrorist killed by Srinagar police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on,” the Kashmir Police said in a tweet.







