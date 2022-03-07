

Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down four enemy helicopters, in the Mykolaiv Region according to the Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration, Vitaly Kim who reported that three Russian military helicopters had been shot down in the region, local media reported.





In another dramatic incident, a man portable air defence system brought down a Russian Mi-35 attack helicopter near Kyiv which is seen exploding in a ball of fire.





A video of the incident is going around social media.



